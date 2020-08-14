Raymond James Lowers Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.89.

TWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 54,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,445,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.64. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,447,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,255,000 after acquiring an additional 254,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 387.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,145 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 35.1% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,282,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,123,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 433,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

