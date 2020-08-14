Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Lowered to $169.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $275.00 to $169.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($6.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.76) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.22.

NASDAQ RETA traded down $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,365. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,509.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

