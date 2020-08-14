Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (KZMYY)

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: KZMYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2020 – KAZ MINL PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/8/2020 – KAZ MINL PLC/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2020 – KAZ MINL PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/31/2020 – KAZ MINL PLC/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2020 – KAZ MINL PLC/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2020 – KAZ MINL PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – KAZ MINL PLC/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 4,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

