Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lendingtree (TREE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lendingtree (NASDAQ: TREE):

8/13/2020 – Lendingtree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2020 – Lendingtree was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2020 – Lendingtree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $250.00 to $344.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Lendingtree was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2020 – Lendingtree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $250.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Lendingtree was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

7/17/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $265.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Lendingtree had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $356.00 to $361.00.

7/3/2020 – Lendingtree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/18/2020 – Lendingtree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.86. 2,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,629. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $392.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -369.24 and a beta of 2.24.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. Lendingtree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $8,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,271 shares of company stock worth $13,657,218 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 279,036 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lendingtree by 54.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 279,036 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the first quarter worth approximately $22,478,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the first quarter worth approximately $16,227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lendingtree by 6,683.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 59,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

