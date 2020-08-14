Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the highest is ($1.49). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 587.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($10.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.90) to ($9.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.