Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 33.98, a current ratio of 33.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 2,941 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 2,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,729. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $227,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 74.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Regional Management by 338.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Regional Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

