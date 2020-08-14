Reik & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,155,000 after buying an additional 113,970 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.78. The stock had a trading volume of 277,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 670,952 shares of company stock valued at $78,308,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

