Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (CCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE: CCO) recently:

8/14/2020 – CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

8/10/2020 – CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

8/7/2020 – CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

7/30/2020 – CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.60 price target on the stock, up previously from $0.90.

6/16/2020 – CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $1.50 to $2.20. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 95,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,317. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $486.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $115,857.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,252,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,647,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,195,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,986 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

