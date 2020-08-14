ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $184.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ResMed delivered solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. ResMed’s growth at CER across both its key operating segments, reopening of sleep labs and physician practices across many geographies, and robust adoption of digital health solutions look encouraging. Strength in ventilator and mask sales amid the pandemic buoys optimism. Launch of MaskSelector instills investors’ confidence in the stock. A strong solvency level and expansion in both margins buoy optimism. Potential in digital health and growing opportunities in new markets boost investors’ confidence. Over the past six months, the company has outperformed its industry. Yet, fall in manufacturing and procurement efficiencies is discouraging. The fall in masks and other sales in some regions does not bode well.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.61. ResMed has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,309 shares of company stock worth $4,168,426. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

