Rio Tinto’s (RIO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.68. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,614,000 after acquiring an additional 387,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,646 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 14.8% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,944,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 260,921 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

