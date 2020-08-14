Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,832 shares of company stock worth $8,888,248. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,236. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $238.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

