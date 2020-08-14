Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.46. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,832 shares of company stock worth $8,888,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

