Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $26.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 157,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,139. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,340,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

