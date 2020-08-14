Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 13,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,959. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

