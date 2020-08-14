Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Conifex Timber stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 13,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,959. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
