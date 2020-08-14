Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $4.12. Royal Nickel shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 1,339,743 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -456.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Lee Hollaar sold 135,350 shares of Royal Nickel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$75,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,892 shares in the company, valued at C$338,179.52.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

