SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Raymond James currently has $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. Wedbush lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.26.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.68. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

