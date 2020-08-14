Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Bought by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Element Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $340,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.17. 85,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,848. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

