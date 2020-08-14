Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,966,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,091 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,489,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,586,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,735,000 after buying an additional 117,828 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,242. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.