Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.39

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.39 and traded as high as $23.51. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 128,455 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Seabridge Gold from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -115.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.42.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.1697835 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter D. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total value of C$171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,033,649. Also, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.75, for a total value of C$131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$341,250. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,960.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

