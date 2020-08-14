Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,695 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 28.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 49.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

SJR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 63,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,177. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.