Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Stake Boosted by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 53.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 176,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.85. 699,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.78. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.18%.

SHLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.