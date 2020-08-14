Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Decreases By 21.3%

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 223,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 255,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $8,963,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 241,703 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $8,350,838.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,001,867 shares of company stock worth $33,021,300. 52.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131,755 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $662,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,331. The company has a market cap of $639.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

