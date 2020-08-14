Short Interest in WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Drops By 29.4%

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Investec upgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEIR GRP PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

