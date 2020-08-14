Short Interest in WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Drops By 81.3%

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WEGRY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEGRY. Societe Generale upgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Investec upgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC cut WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

