Short Interest in Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Drops By 53.6%

Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WEDXF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,317. The stock has a market cap of $219.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. Westaim has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Westaim had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 70.06%. The company had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.