Short Interest in Western Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Decreases By 57.0%

Western Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of WEEEF stock remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Western Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.