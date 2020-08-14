Short Interest in Western Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Drops By 50.7%

Western Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the April 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

WEEEF stock remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Western Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.