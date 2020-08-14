Short Interest in WH GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Rises By 72.7%

WH GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the February 27th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:WHGLY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,086. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. WH GRP LTD/S has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.84.
About WH GRP LTD/S
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for WH GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.