Short Interest in WH GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Rises By 72.7%

WH GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the February 27th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WHGLY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,086. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. WH GRP LTD/S has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

About WH GRP LTD/S

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen meat; and hog farming activities.

