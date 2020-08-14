Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GCTAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Hold.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

