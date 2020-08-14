Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.87

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.87 and traded as high as $140.30. Siemens shares last traded at $140.30, with a volume of 905 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Siemens by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Siemens during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

