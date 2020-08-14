SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Raised to $76.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.33.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,921. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 728.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.