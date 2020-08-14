SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

Shares of SMTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,711. The company has a market cap of $96.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SMTC has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Research analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMTC by 20.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SMTC by 872.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SMTC by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 105,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of SMTC in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

