Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Cincinnati Financial Corp

Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $38,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Snap-on by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.64. The company had a trading volume of 161,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,009. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.01.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

