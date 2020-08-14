SnapCoin Trading Up 107.2% This Week (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. SnapCoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $88,418.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnapCoin has traded 107.2% higher against the US dollar. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $730.59 or 0.06196294 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About SnapCoin

SnapCoin (CRYPTO:SNPC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io . The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

