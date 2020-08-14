SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $151,125,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.0% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura boosted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.81. The stock had a trading volume of 559,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The firm has a market cap of $744.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

