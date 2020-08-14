Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Laidlaw restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 8,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 339,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $667,993.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $65,427.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,948,742 shares of company stock worth $13,233,423. Company insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,441,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,884,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

