Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 8.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,525,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,116,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 72.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 7.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of SO traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.56. 3,114,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

