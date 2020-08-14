SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lessened by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 22,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,399,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.36. 786,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,772,538. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

