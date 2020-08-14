SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.95% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 443,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,174,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,356,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 207,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.56. 1,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,261. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

