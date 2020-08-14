Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SR. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spire from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.70.

SR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.22. 3,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,617. Spire has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Spire by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.