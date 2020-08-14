Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has $72.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Spire from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Spire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Get Spire alerts:

SR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.22. 3,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. Spire has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 160.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 106.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 145.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.