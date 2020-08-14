Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.78. 694,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,838. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.29. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.