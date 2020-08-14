Stantec (NYSE:STN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.89.

STN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. 1,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,954. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Stantec has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $33.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $4,557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $5,219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,034.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 152,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

