Steem Dollars Tops 1-Day Volume of $110,512.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $110,512.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00008930 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,790.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.68 or 0.02490815 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000802 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.69 or 0.00650416 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,916,981 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

