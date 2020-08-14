Stifel Nicolaus Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $132.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFF. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.62. 3,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,463,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,867 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,989,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $902,556,000 after buying an additional 1,595,504 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,706,000 after buying an additional 974,451 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,535,000 after buying an additional 389,640 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

