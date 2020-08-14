Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.45

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.57. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 106,100 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.
About Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.