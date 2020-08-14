Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.45

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.57. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 106,100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 32,418.4% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 162,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

