Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.10 ($75.41) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.51 ($82.95).

ETR:SAX traded down €1.30 ($1.53) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €63.05 ($74.18). 167,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.64. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 52 week high of €78.65 ($92.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.13.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

