Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 359,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,955. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

