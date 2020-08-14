Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.00

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.15. Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 28,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund during the first quarter worth $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

