Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.86.

SYRS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.53. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 88.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $52,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 50,953 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $566,087.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,965 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 344,216 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $664,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

